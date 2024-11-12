trueGold provides update on molecular-marking technology

trueGold is revolutionizing the gold industry with its molecular-marking technology. This system, which creates a fully traceable and verifiable supply chain for gold, from mining to the marketplace and recycling, is nothing short of a game-changer that brings a new level of transparency, accountability, and, as importantly, an ability for companies to confidently meet stringent industry standards and verify its exclusive use of ethically sourced gold. It’s so good that it’s an accredited Gold Bar Security Feature by the London Bullion Market Association, a validating and unrivaled adoption that could expedite its use in other industries. At the core of trueGold’s technology is SMX‘s marker, reader, and digital platform-a system that allows gold to be marked at the molecular level, enabling it to be traced both tangibly and digitally from its origin in the mine through refining and manufacturing, all the way to recycling and reuse. Unlike any other known tracing technology, these molecular markers allow the data embedded in each gold item to be read without destroying the product or sending it to a special lab for testing. It can quantify the concentration of recycled material within a product, verify the gold’s origin, and confirm whether it includes recycled content. This applies both to gold bars and finished gold products like watches and jewelry, with the technology ensuring that each piece can be traced to its ethical origin and its complete journey through the production chain recorded on the blockchain.

