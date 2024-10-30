News & Insights

TrueCar working with bank after takeover approach, Street Insider says

October 30, 2024 — 02:25 pm EDT

TrueCar (TRUE) recently received a takeover bid and is currently working with an investment bank to evaluate a potential sale, according Street Insider, citing a source. “It is unclear if the takeover approach will lead to a sale of the company,” the report added. TrueCar shares are up 17c, or 4%, to $4.02 following the report.

