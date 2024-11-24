True North Copper Secures Funding for Exploration Push

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

True North Copper has successfully secured a fully underwritten A$50.3 million placement, aimed at eliminating its debt and funding a new exploration strategy. With strong backing from major stakeholders like Tembo Capital and Glencore, the company plans to focus on drilling campaigns at its Cloncurry Copper Project and Mt Oxide, targeting significant resource expansion. This strategic pivot positions True North for potential growth opportunities in the copper market.

For further insights into AU:TNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.