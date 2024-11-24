News & Insights

True North Copper Secures Funding for Exploration Push

November 24, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper has successfully secured a fully underwritten A$50.3 million placement, aimed at eliminating its debt and funding a new exploration strategy. With strong backing from major stakeholders like Tembo Capital and Glencore, the company plans to focus on drilling campaigns at its Cloncurry Copper Project and Mt Oxide, targeting significant resource expansion. This strategic pivot positions True North for potential growth opportunities in the copper market.

