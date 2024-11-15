True North Copper Identifies New Targets at Mt Oxide

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has identified multiple promising geophysical targets at its Mt Oxide Project, thanks to a Queensland Government grant. The new anomalies, similar to the Vero Deposit, suggest potential for mineralization in the Dorman Fault corridor, prompting further exploration efforts. This development could enhance True North’s prospects in copper exploration and mining.

