True North Copper Announces Security Consolidation

November 22, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced a security consolidation, affecting various options and warrants, including TNC ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move is set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis by the end of December 2024, with the issuance of consolidated securities scheduled for early January 2025. Investors should watch how this consolidation impacts the company’s market performance.

