True North Copper Announces Board Resignations

November 15, 2024 — 12:17 am EST

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced the resignation of Ian McAleese and Jane Seawright from its board, effective November 15, 2024. McAleese served as Non-Executive Chairman since May 2023, while Seawright was a Non-Executive Director starting July 2023. The company has extended its gratitude for their contributions and wished them success in future endeavors.

