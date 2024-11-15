True North Copper Announces Board Resignations

True North Copper (AU:TNC) has released an update.

True North Copper Limited has announced the resignation of Ian McAleese and Jane Seawright from its board, effective November 15, 2024. McAleese served as Non-Executive Chairman since May 2023, while Seawright was a Non-Executive Director starting July 2023. The company has extended its gratitude for their contributions and wished them success in future endeavors.

For further insights into AU:TNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.