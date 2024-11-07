News & Insights

TruBridge Reports Q3 2024 Financial Growth and Leadership Change

November 07, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

TruBridge ( (TBRG) ) has provided an update.

TruBridge, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with total bookings rising to $21 million and Financial Health revenue increasing to $54.3 million. Despite a GAAP net loss of $9.8 million, the company’s adjusted EBITDA improved to $13.8 million, showcasing growth and operational enhancements. Executive changes include the retirement of COO David Dye, with his role being phased out. The company is optimistic about its analytics offering and future growth, projecting revenue between $335 million and $337 million for the full year.

