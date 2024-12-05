News & Insights

TRU Precious Metals Finds High-Grade Gold at Golden Rose

December 05, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TRU) has released an update.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. has announced promising high-grade gold findings from rock samples at its Golden Rose Project in Newfoundland. The discovery, made possible by low water levels, reveals a significant structural trend extending across the property, enhancing the project’s potential for high-grade gold production. This discovery supports TRU’s focus on the Mark’s Pond to Rich House exploration fairway for future drilling.

