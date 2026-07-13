TRT vs. INTT: Which Semiconductor Testing Stock Is the Better Buy?

Technology companies continue to operate in an environment influenced by increasing automation, semiconductor innovation and the growing need for advanced testing and process technologies across industrial markets. Within this backdrop, Trio-Tech International TRT and InTest Corporation INTT are two technology companies offering specialized test and process solutions to semiconductor and industrial customers. TRT provides semiconductor back-end manufacturing equipment, testing services and industrial electronics solutions. In contrast, INTT develops test and process technology solutions spanning semiconductor, automotive, industrial, defense and life sciences markets.

While both companies operate in the broader test and process technology industry, they differ in their product portfolios, customer base and end-market exposure. Trio-Tech's business is centered on semiconductor back-end solutions and testing services, whereas InTest offers a broader portfolio of test and process technologies serving multiple industrial markets. These differences create distinct growth opportunities, competitive positioning and risk profiles, ultimately shaping each company's investment appeal. This raises an important question: which stock is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: TRT vs. INTT

TRT (up 48.6%) has outperformed INTT (down 2%) over the past three months. In the past year, Trio-Tech has gained 284.1% compared with InTest’s gain of 112.1%.



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Meanwhile, TRT is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) ratio of 1.54X, above its median of 0.23X over the past five years. INTT’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 1.45X, above its last five-year median of 0.98X. TRT and INTT both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s average of 8.92X.



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Factors Driving Trio-Tech Stock

Trio-Tech has reorganized its operations into two core segments — Semiconductor Back-end Solutions and Industrial Electronics (IE) — to better align with its strategic priorities and streamline operations. While semiconductors remain its core business, the company is expanding its presence in industrial electronics to reduce reliance on the industry's cyclical nature. TRT is also pursuing new products, broader geographic reach and strategic relationships to strengthen its long-term growth profile.

Trio-Tech has built a strong niche in semiconductor back-end manufacturing and reliability testing. Beyond supplying burn-in and test equipment, the company provides comprehensive testing services and supports customers' new product introduction processes, positioning itself as an engineering partner rather than just an equipment supplier. TRT’s technical expertise and long-standing customer relationships continue to reinforce its competitive position.

Trio-Tech operates manufacturing, testing and service facilities across the United States and Asia, while marketing its products through a combination of direct sales teams and independent representatives worldwide. This broad operational footprint enables TRT to serve customers across key semiconductor and industrial manufacturing hubs, supporting its ability to capture business in diverse geographic markets.

Factors Driving InTest Stock

InTest has transformed itself into a diversified test and process technology provider serving semiconductor, Auto/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences and safety/security markets. This broad customer base reduces its dependence on the cyclical semiconductor industry while positioning INTT to benefit from multiple long-term industry trends. Recent performance also reflects the strength of this strategy, with non-semiconductor markets contributing significantly to growth and supporting profitability.

InTest offers a broad suite of highly engineered solutions spanning electronic testing, environmental technologies and process technologies. Its products address increasingly complex manufacturing, testing and quality-control requirements across industries, while continued investments in product innovation and engineering expertise help deepen customer relationships and expand its addressable market.

INTT's VISION 2030 strategy emphasizes global expansion, operational excellence, acquisitions and enhanced customer support. Investments in international manufacturing and service capabilities, combined with strategic acquisitions such as Alfamation, are strengthening InTest's global footprint, improving operational efficiency and creating opportunities for cross-selling and long-term value creation.

Choose TRT Over INTT Now

Both Trio-Tech and InTest are benefiting from long-term demand for semiconductor testing and advanced manufacturing technologies, but their investment propositions differ. TRT has built a specialized position in semiconductor back-end manufacturing, testing services and industrial electronics while steadily broadening its business beyond semiconductors. Its integrated equipment and engineering capabilities, combined with initiatives to expand its IE operations, position the company to capitalize on growing demand across multiple industrial applications.

INTT, meanwhile, offers a broader portfolio of test and process technologies serving semiconductor, Auto/EV, defense, industrial and life sciences markets. The company continues to execute its VISION 2030 strategy through product innovation, acquisitions and operational improvements, providing multiple long-term growth avenues.

From a valuation perspective, both companies continue to trade at discounts to the broader technology sector, suggesting that investors remain selective toward smaller technology stocks despite favorable long-term industry trends. TRT is currently trading above its historical valuation range after a sharp run-up in its share price, while INTT also trades above its historical average. This indicates that investors have become more optimistic about the long-term prospects of both companies, although TRT has seen a stronger re-rating.

Considering Trio-Tech's strong operating momentum, specialized semiconductor expertise, expanding IE business and impressive share price performance, TRT appears to be the better buy for investors seeking exposure to the semiconductor testing industry.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.