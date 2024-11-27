Troubadour Resources Completes Survey at Senneville Project

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Troubadour Resources has completed field data collection for an IP survey at their Senneville Gold-Copper project, located in the highly prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company plans to use the survey results to determine drill locations for their maiden drilling program, targeting the property’s significant mineral occurrences.

For further insights into TSE:TR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.