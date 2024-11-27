News & Insights

Troubadour Resources Completes Survey at Senneville Project

November 27, 2024 — 03:08 pm EST

Troubadour Resources (TSE:TR) has released an update.

Troubadour Resources has completed field data collection for an IP survey at their Senneville Gold-Copper project, located in the highly prospective Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company plans to use the survey results to determine drill locations for their maiden drilling program, targeting the property’s significant mineral occurrences.

