TROOPS, Inc. Strengthens Leadership and Oversight

December 06, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) has released an update.

TROOPS, Inc. recently held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the company’s auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, the shareholders elected five directors to the board, reinforcing the company’s leadership team. This decision reflects a continued commitment to financial oversight and governance.

TROO

