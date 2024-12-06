TROOPS, Inc. Strengthens Leadership and Oversight

TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TROOPS, Inc. recently held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the company’s auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. Additionally, the shareholders elected five directors to the board, reinforcing the company’s leadership team. This decision reflects a continued commitment to financial oversight and governance.

For further insights into TROO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.