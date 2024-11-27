TrivarX Advances Mental Health Screening Innovations

TrivarX Limited (AU:TRI) has released an update.

TrivarX Limited is making significant strides in the mental health screening sector with its innovative AI-backed solutions, highlighted by the successful completion of its Phase 2 SAMDE trial for the MEB-001 asset. The trial showcased promising results in detecting major depressive episodes and positioned the company for regulatory approval and market expansion. TrivarX aims to further its reach by developing a single-channel ECG product, enhancing the potential use of its technology in various settings and devices.

