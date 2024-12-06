News & Insights

Triumph New Energy to Elect New Directors in 2024

December 06, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 30th, where shareholders will vote on the appointment of Mr. Chen Peng and Ms. Wu Dan as executive and non-executive directors, respectively. The meeting is set to take place at the company’s headquarters in Luoyang, China, offering shareholders a pivotal role in shaping the company’s leadership.

