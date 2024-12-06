Triumph New Energy to Elect New Directors in 2024

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 30th, where shareholders will vote on the appointment of Mr. Chen Peng and Ms. Wu Dan as executive and non-executive directors, respectively. The meeting is set to take place at the company’s headquarters in Luoyang, China, offering shareholders a pivotal role in shaping the company’s leadership.

For further insights into HK:1108 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.