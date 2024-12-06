Triumph New Energy to Elect New Directors in 2024

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Triumph New Energy Company Limited has announced its 2024 third extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 30th, where shareholders will vote on the appointment of Mr. Chen Peng and Ms. Wu Dan as executive and non-executive directors, respectively. The meeting is set to take place at the company’s headquarters in Luoyang, China, offering shareholders a pivotal role in shaping the company’s leadership.
For further insights into HK:1108 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.