Triumph New Energy Boosts Production with New Contract

Triumph New Energy Company (HK:1108) has released an update.

Triumph New Energy Company, through its subsidiary Tongcheng New Energy, has entered into a connected transaction with International Engineering to provide technical training and production services at Guangxi Beihai Dejin New Material Industrial Park’s Phase I Line A Project. This agreement highlights Triumph’s strategic involvement in enhancing production capabilities, while adhering to Hong Kong’s reporting requirements for connected transactions.

