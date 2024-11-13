News & Insights

Triumph Group price target raised to $18 from $12 at Truist

November 13, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Triumph Group (TGI) to $18 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q2 earnings beat and guidance raise. The recent settlement with Boeing (BA), coupled with cost actions and commercial aero aftermarket strength, was the driver of Q2 and the upward revisions to the FY25 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

