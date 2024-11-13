Triumph Group price target raised to $18 from $12 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Triumph Group (TGI) to $18 from $12 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q2 earnings beat and guidance raise. The recent settlement with Boeing (BA), coupled with cost actions and commercial aero aftermarket strength, was the driver of Q2 and the upward revisions to the FY25 outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TGI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.