Triton Minerals: Strategic Sales and Key Acquisitions Boost Growth

Triton Minerals Limited (AU:TON) has released an update.

Triton Minerals Limited has advanced its strategic initiatives with the sale of 70% of its Mozambique Graphite Assets for AUD 17 million, providing capital to focus on battery minerals and resource sector growth. The company has also made strides in the Ancuabe Project with necessary approvals and is expanding its portfolio with a prospective gold and copper acquisition in Mozambique. With promising exploration results and a solid cash position, Triton is poised for significant growth in the resource industry.

