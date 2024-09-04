News & Insights

Tritax EuroBox, SEGRO Agree On Terms Of Recommended All-share Offer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Boards of Tritax EuroBox and SEGRO have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share offer by SEGRO for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Tritax EuroBox. Tritax EuroBox shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Tritax EuroBox share: 0.0765 new SEGRO shares. The transaction value values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Tritax EuroBox at approximately 552 million pounds.

Immediately following the effective date, it is expected that SEGRO shareholders will own approximately 96 percent, and Tritax EuroBox shareholders will own approximately 4 percent, of SEGRO's enlarged issued share capital.

