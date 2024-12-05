Tritax EuroBox Sees Change in Morgan Stanley’s Holdings

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox PLC has announced a change in major shareholdings, with Morgan Stanley adjusting its voting rights position from 13.57% to 12.96% as of December 3, 2024. This reduction in voting power highlights dynamic shifts in the investment landscape and could interest investors tracking institutional movements. Such changes often influence market perceptions and stock valuations.

