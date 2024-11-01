Tritax EuroBox to be Acquired by Brookfield Entity

Tritax EuroBox (GB:EBOX) has released an update.

Tritax EuroBox is set to be acquired by Titanium Ruth Bidco Limited, an entity linked to Brookfield, after receiving antitrust clearance from the German Federal Cartel Office. The acquisition offers a premium over a competing offer from SEGRO plc, with the final court approval expected by December 2024. Shareholders are advised to await further announcements regarding the scheme’s finalization.

