Tristel PLC Announces AGM and Financial Outlook

November 22, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Tristel (GB:TSTL) has released an update.

Tristel plc, a leader in infection prevention products, has released its 2024 Annual Report and scheduled its AGM for December 16th. The company, known for its innovative chlorine dioxide-based solutions, aims for annual revenue growth of 10-15% and maintains a strong financial position with no debt. Tristel continues to expand globally, serving hospitals and other sectors across 40 countries.

