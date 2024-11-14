TriSalus Life Sciences Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Trisalus Life Sciences, Inc. ( (TLSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Trisalus Life Sciences, Inc. presented to its investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. is an oncology company specializing in integrating novel drug delivery technologies with immunotherapy to enhance treatment outcomes for patients with liver and pancreatic tumors.

In the third quarter of 2024, TriSalus reported significant revenue growth, introducing new products to expand its market presence and shared positive outcomes from ongoing clinical trials. The company set ambitious targets for 2025, aiming for substantial sales growth and cost reductions.

The company achieved Q3 revenue of $7.3 million, marking a 42% increase year-over-year, and a nine-month total of $21.2 million, up 66%. Key product launches, such as the TriNav LV Infusion System, aim to boost market access. TriSalus also reported positive data from its PERIO-01 trial and seeks partnerships for further development.

With a focus on expanding its TriNav system’s applications, TriSalus launched its DELIVER clinical program and initiated the PROTECT registry trial, aiming to tap into the substantial thyroid embolization market. The company’s financial health shows reduced operating losses due to increased efficiency and sales, with plans to achieve positive EBITDA in 2025.

Looking ahead, TriSalus is poised for growth, with management expecting over 50% sales growth and a 20% reduction in operating expenses in 2025. The company remains committed to advancing its clinical programs and expanding its market presence, aiming for sustainable financial performance in the coming year.

