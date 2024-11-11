TriSalus Life Sciences initiated with a Buy at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Jason Wittes initiated coverage of TriSalus Life Sciences (TLSI) with a Buy rating and $11 price target The company’s TriNav catheter significantly improves drug delivery with pressure enabled drug delivery, which is on its way to becoming the standard of care for delivering therapeutics to tumors in the liver, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says this alone supports 50% growth through 2027, with upside from clinical expansion beyond the liver.

