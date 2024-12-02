Triple Point Venture VCT Expands Share Capital

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC (GB:TPV) has released an update.

Triple Point Venture VCT plc has announced the allotment of 278,603 new Venture Shares at a price of 95.61p each, as part of its Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. This move increases the company’s total issued share capital to 78,355,618 Venture Shares. The new shares are expected to start trading on the London Stock Exchange by mid-December.

