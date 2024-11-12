Triple Point Venture VCT Expands Share Capital

Triple Point VCT 2011 PLC (GB:TPV) has released an update.

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc has announced the successful allotment of over 1.8 million Venture Shares, boosting its total share capital to over 78 million shares. This move comes as part of a subscription offer detailed in a recent prospectus, with the new shares set to be officially listed later this month. The company continues its mission to support small and medium enterprises, guided by Triple Point Investment Management LLP.

