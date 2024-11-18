Trip.com Group Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

Trip.com Group Ltd. (HK:9961) has released an update.

Trip.com Group Limited reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with net revenue increasing by 16% year-on-year and net income reaching RMB6.8 billion. The company’s international segments showed significant growth, with outbound hotel and air reservations surpassing pre-COVID levels. This performance underscores the travel industry’s resilience and the positive impact of increased consumer confidence.

