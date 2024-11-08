TripAdvisor price target raised to $20 from $15 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on TripAdvisor (TRIP) to $20 from $15 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they beat on flat revenue which was at the high end of guide, as trends improved after July and ad cost pushed to Q4.

