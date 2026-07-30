Trinity Industries Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $98.3 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $14.1 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $485.1 million from $506.2 million last year.

Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $98.3 Mln. vs. $14.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $485.1 Mln vs. $506.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.20 To $ 2.40

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