Trinity Industries Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) reported second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.25, supported by a $132 million pre-tax, non-cash gain related to its Napier Park railcar partnership transaction. The company said its leasing business maintained high utilization and improved pricing indicators, while its Rail Products segment faced production and manufacturing-footprint disruptions that pressured margins.

Chief Executive Officer and President Jean Savage said the company’s results reflected “the successful completion of our Napier Park partnership transaction alongside execution headwinds in Rail Products that are specific and transitional.” Trinity maintained its full-year EPS outlook of $2.20 to $2.40 and its expectation for Rail Products segment margins of 5% to 6%, though it now expects results at the lower end of that range.

Napier Park Transaction Reshapes Leasing Financials

In the second quarter, Trinity contributed its remaining membership interest in the Tribute partially owned fleet in exchange for an 11.2% limited partnership interest in Napier Park SPE Holdings. The Tribute fleet is now managed by Trinity, while the company no longer has a direct ownership interest in TRIP Holdings.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Eric Marchetto said the transaction generated the $132 million non-cash pre-tax gain because the fleet’s book value was below its market value. The deal also simplified Trinity’s financial statements, including the deconsolidation of assets and debt associated with TRIP Holdings.

Quarterly revenue was $485 million, down slightly from both the prior quarter and a year earlier, primarily because partially owned leasing subsidiaries were deconsolidated as their railcars shifted to Trinity’s managed fleet. Trinity also recorded an $8 million gain from $31 million in lease portfolio sales during the quarter.

Trinity’s wholly owned railcar fleet totaled 96,280 railcars as of June 30, while its investor-owned managed fleet totaled 50,650 railcars. Marchetto said the Napier Park investment will be accounted for under the equity method and reported in other assets and other income rather than through Trinity’s segment results.

Leasing Metrics Improve Despite Smaller Consolidated Fleet

The Leasing and Services segment’s fleet utilization was 97.3% in the second quarter. Renewal success rates rose to 75% from 60% in the first quarter, while the future lease rate differential increased to positive 3.5% from positive 1.2%.

Savage said the future lease rate differential has been positive for 20 consecutive quarters and should support continued lease-rate growth as renewals are completed. She cited high utilization, increased renewal rates, inflation and rising material costs as factors supporting additional pricing.

Leasing segment operating margin was 79.8%, including the Napier Park gain. Excluding that gain, Leasing and Services margin was 33%, reflecting higher maintenance and depreciation expense, the effects of a smaller consolidated fleet and disposal charges tied to the exit of certain logistics solutions locations.

Trinity reported $1 billion in liquidity and approximately $900 million in unencumbered fleet value. During the quarter, it amended and extended its $600 million corporate revolver and refinanced certain secured railcar equipment notes. The company said the financing raised the loan-to-value ratio on its wholly owned lease fleet to 70.8%, slightly above its targeted range, reflecting higher fleet market values associated with improved lease rates.

Rail Products Margin Pressured by Production Disruptions

Rail Products received orders for 1,560 railcars and delivered 1,570 railcars in the quarter, ending the period with a $1.6 billion backlog and a book-to-bill ratio just below one. Trinity said it holds just under half of the industry backlog.

The segment’s operating margin was 1.3%, as an unplanned production interruption at Trinity’s Longview manufacturing facility and temporary expenses related to realigning its Mexico manufacturing footprint reduced margin by roughly 270 basis points. Excluding those items, underlying margin was in the 4% range, according to Savage.

Savage said the Longview disruption followed the tragic loss of an employee. She said Trinity has reinforced safety programs and is reviewing opportunities to strengthen its processes, while declining to discuss specifics of the incident.

The company also experienced delayed deliveries due to the disruptions, but Savage said those deliveries were not lost and are expected to move into later periods. Trinity expects higher Rail Products deliveries in the second half than in the first half, providing operating leverage and supporting its full-year margin outlook. The company does not expect large quarter-to-quarter margin swings in the second half.

Trinity continues to consolidate and automate Longview operations, transitioning from two facilities to one. The company expects the project to be completed in early 2027.

Outlook Includes Higher Industry Deliveries in 2027

Management continues to expect approximately 25,000 industry railcar deliveries in 2026, which Marchetto said remains below replacement levels. Trinity lowered its expected net lease fleet investment range slightly to $300 million to $400 million and continues to project $160 million to $180 million in gains. The company had booked $162 million in gains year to date, implying limited secondary-market sales during the second half.

For 2027, Marchetto said Trinity currently anticipates industry deliveries could increase to about 35,000 units, though additional order activity will be needed to support that level. He said rail traffic, manufacturing indicators and low railcar storage levels support management’s view that market momentum is improving.

Trinity also announced that it acquired a 32% interest in Touax Texmaco Railcar Leasing Private Limited, a joint venture with Touax Group and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited focused on India. The company does not expect a material profit-and-loss contribution from the venture in 2026 as it continues building its fleet.

On tariffs, Savage said Trinity has filed a formal ruling request with U.S. Customs and Border Protection asserting a Section 232 exemption for its North American-made tank cars. She said the company’s contracts generally include escalation provisions that would allow tariff-related costs to be passed through to customers if applicable.

About Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with roots dating back to its incorporation in 1933. The company principally serves the transportation, infrastructure and energy sectors through the design, manufacture and leasing of railcars and related components. Trinity operates multiple business segments that encompass railcar manufacturing, aftermarket parts production, railcar leasing and management, inland barge construction and leasing, as well as infrastructure products for highways and energy applications.

In its railcar segment, Trinity produces a broad portfolio of freight cars—including tank cars, covered hoppers, gondolas and autoracks—alongside critical system components such as braking systems, couplers and wheels.

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