Trinity Industries Boosts FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) said it now expects earnings for the full-year 2026 in a range of $2.20 To $2.40 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $1.85 to $2.10 per share.

In Thursday's regular trading session, TRN is trading on the NYSE at $30.17, down $0.59 or 1.92 percent.

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