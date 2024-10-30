Trinity Capital reports Q3 EPS 52c, consensus 52c

Reports Q3 total net assets at the end increased 11.3% to $756.8M, compared to $680.0M at the end of the Q2. Reports Q3 Record net investment income of $29.4M, or 54c per basic share. “Trinity’s record third-quarter performance is a testament to our team’s focus on disciplined underwriting and proactive portfolio management,” said Kyle Brown, CEO of Trinity. “As an alternative asset manager focused on direct lending to growth-oriented companies, our robust systems and processes, combined with the continued growth across our five distinct business verticals, positions us to consistently deliver long-term value for our investors.”
