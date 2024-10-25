News & Insights

Trinity Biotech Invests in Rapid Sepsis Testing Innovation

October 25, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has released an update.

Trinity Biotech has made a strategic investment of $2.5 million to acquire a 12.5% equity stake in Novus Diagnostics, a company developing rapid sepsis testing technology. This partnership is expected to expedite the development and market introduction of Novus’ innovative point-of-care diagnostic solutions, potentially transforming sepsis management and saving lives. The investment highlights Trinity Biotech’s commitment to advancing critical diagnostic tools and leveraging its expertise in manufacturing and commercialization.

