Trinity Biotech Invests in Rapid Sepsis Testing Innovation

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has released an update.

Trinity Biotech has made a strategic investment of $2.5 million to acquire a 12.5% equity stake in Novus Diagnostics, a company developing rapid sepsis testing technology. This partnership is expected to expedite the development and market introduction of Novus’ innovative point-of-care diagnostic solutions, potentially transforming sepsis management and saving lives. The investment highlights Trinity Biotech’s commitment to advancing critical diagnostic tools and leveraging its expertise in manufacturing and commercialization.

For further insights into TRIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.