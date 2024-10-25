News & Insights

Stocks

Trinity Biotech Acquires EpiCapture to Enter Oncology Market

October 25, 2024 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has released an update.

Trinity Biotech has strategically expanded into the oncology diagnostics market with the acquisition of EpiCapture, a company focusing on a non-invasive test for aggressive prostate cancer. This innovative urine-based test, which uses epigenetic analysis, aims to reduce the need for invasive biopsies and improve patient quality of life. Trinity plans to leverage its extensive experience to commercialize the EpiCapture test in the US and explore additional markets.

For further insights into TRIB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRIB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.