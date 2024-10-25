Trinity Biotech Acquires EpiCapture to Enter Oncology Market

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) has released an update.

Trinity Biotech has strategically expanded into the oncology diagnostics market with the acquisition of EpiCapture, a company focusing on a non-invasive test for aggressive prostate cancer. This innovative urine-based test, which uses epigenetic analysis, aims to reduce the need for invasive biopsies and improve patient quality of life. Trinity plans to leverage its extensive experience to commercialize the EpiCapture test in the US and explore additional markets.

