News & Insights

Commodities

Trinex Minerals to Expand Global Portfolio with Two Lithium Acquisitions

October 15, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3,OTC Pink:TDRCF) has executed binding agreements to acquire the Dudley lithium project in South Australia and the East Yellowknife lithium (EYL) project in Canada's Northwest Territories.

In a Monday (October 14) press release, the company detailed that it will be able to acquire up to a 90 percent interest in the Dudley project and a 100 percent stake in mineral claims comprising the EYL project.

The Dudley transaction involves a two stage farm-in deal with cash and share payments and expenditures. Trinex will be able to earn 51 percent in Stage 1 and an additional 39 percent in Stage 2.

"We are pleased to have been able to secure a highly prospective lithium exploration project in South Australia, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Kangaroo Island is a large land mass with a history of mining and a government supportive of exploration and development of mineral resources,” Trinex Managing Director Will Dix said.

The company sees an opportunity for a lithium discovery at Dudley as it is hosted in the right geology with historic work indicating lithium mineralisation potential. Trinex said initial drilling at Dudley will begin once statutory approvals have been received. It will focus on testing pegmatites and other anomalous targets identified during the soil sampling program that is currently underway, along with targeting pegmatites below its weathering profile.

The transaction for EYL includes an issue of shares amounting to AU$100,000 and a cash payment of C$90,000 split between two vendors. EYL will further expand Trinex’s portfolio in the Northwest Territories, increasing its land position in the region to over 650 square kilometres. EYL combines three projects: Lizo, Prelude Lake and Lightning.

The overarching EYL asset covers more than 15,000 hectares in the Yellowknife pegmatite district, including similar geological settings to its Halo-Yuri lithium project, the company stated.

Detailed satellite imagery will be purchased and interpreted for the Prelude Lake and Lightning projects as a first pass, with Trinex expecting field work to ground-check interpreted pegmatites to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

The acquisition of EYL is subject to Trinex obtaining shareholder approval for the issue of shares, which it intends to seek at its next annual general meeting, scheduled on or around November 26.

Should everything go according to plan, completion of the transaction is expected in early December.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.