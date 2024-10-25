TriNet sees 2025 Insurance Cost Ratio ‘similar to 2024’

On the company’searnings call executives from TriNet (TNET) stated: “We are operating in a difficult health cost environment and are reacting quickly by leveraging our team and improved processes. We are pricing new business and our renewals to appropriately reflect the current and expected health cost environment as a result of the actions we’re taking and have already taken our initial view on our 2025 ICR as similar to 2024.”

