News & Insights

Stocks

TriNet sees 2025 Insurance Cost Ratio ‘similar to 2024’

October 25, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

On the company’searnings call executives from TriNet (TNET) stated: “We are operating in a difficult health cost environment and are reacting quickly by leveraging our team and improved processes. We are pricing new business and our renewals to appropriately reflect the current and expected health cost environment as a result of the actions we’re taking and have already taken our initial view on our 2025 ICR as similar to 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TNET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TNET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.