TRINET GROUP INC Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $89 million, or $1.90 per share. This compares with $85 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TRINET GROUP INC reported adjusted earnings of $116 million or $2.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $1.226 billion from $1.292 billion last year.

TRINET GROUP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.90 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $1.226 Bln vs. $1.292 Bln last year.

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