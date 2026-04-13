TRIN Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/15/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Trinity Capital Inc (Symbol: TRIN) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.17, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of TRIN's recent stock price of $15.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Trinity Capital Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when TRIN shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRIN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRIN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.72 per share, with $17.2014 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.17.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TRIN makes up 4.45% of the Putnam BDC Income ETF (Symbol: PBDC) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TRIN).

Trinity Capital Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Trinity Capital Inc shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.