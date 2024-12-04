Trimble upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Trimble (TRMB) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $92, up from $74, ahead of the company’s investor day on December 10. The firm expects acceleration in Trimble’s organic growth on a cyclical hardware recovery and stable software growth. It thinks management will update its long term targets over the next five years with annual organic revenue high-single-digit at the mid-point and low-double-digit annual recurring revenue growth.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.