Trimble (TRMB) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Trimble Navigation (TRMB). Shares have lost about 9.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Trimble due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Trimble Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

TRMB Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Recurring Revenue Strength

Trimble reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 79 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7% and jumped 29.5% year over year. Revenues of $940 million increased 11.8% year over year and topped the consensus mark by 4%.



The reported quarter reflected continued execution on the company’s connect & scale strategy, supported by a record annualized recurring revenue (ARR) base of $2.43 billion, up 13% on an organic basis.

TRMB’s Top Line Split Shows Software Weight Rising

In the first quarter, subscription and services contributed $628.7 million (67% of revenues), and product revenues added $311.2 million (33% of revenues). The mix underscores the company’s steady shift toward a more recurring profile. Subscription and services increased 10.5% year over year, while product revenues increased 14.6%.



Segment-wise, AECO (Architects, Engineers, Construction, Owners) delivered $391.1 million of revenue, Field Systems generated $409.2 million, and Transportation & Logistics contributed $139.6 million. The portfolio balance helped the company post growth even as management acknowledged a constrained freight market.

Trimble’s AECO Engine Builds on Global Expansion

Trimble’s AECO segment produced 14% organic revenue growth, supported by cross-sell and upsell and the global expansion of Trimble Construction One. Segment ARR reached a record $1.51 billion, also up 14% organically, as the company extended the reach of its construction platform into the Asia Pacific.



Profitability improved meaningfully in AECO. Operating income margin expanded 420 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.5%, reflecting recurring revenue growth and operating expense leverage. Management also highlighted continued progress in bringing ProjectSight to Europe, supporting a broader international go-to-market motion.

TRMB’s Field Systems Demand Stayed Solid in Civil

TRMB’s Field Systems segment posted 12% organic growth in both revenues and ARR. Management cited strength in civil construction, with infrastructure and data center end markets supporting demand, while the segment continued absorbing headwinds from model conversions to recurring revenues.



The company pointed to civil construction and geospatial demand tied to road construction, solar, manufacturing, and data center projects. ARR growth was driven by subscription offerings, including WorksPlus machine control, Positioning Services, and Trimble Business Center, along with extended warranties.

Trimble’s Transportation Unit Leans Into AI-Led Workflow

Trimble’s Transportation & Logistics segment delivered 7% organic revenue growth and 9% organic ARR growth on an as-adjusted basis. Operating income margin increased 300 bps year over year to 24.2%, as the team worked through stranded costs after the Mobility divestiture.

Management emphasized accelerating AI initiatives across the portfolio. The company noted it is monetizing AI through a mix of license-based and consumption-based models, including autonomous procurement and autonomous quotation in transportation. Trimble also discussed the SketchUp integration with Anthropic’s Claude, positioned as a path to expand the addressable market by converting new users into downstream SketchUp subscriptions.

TRMB’s Q1 Margins Expanded Y/Y

Non-GAAP profitability improved in the quarter, with gross margin at 71%, an expansion of 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA was $257.7 million, translating to a 27.4% margin, up 150 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating income margin was 25.9% versus 23.6% reported in the year-ago quarter.

Trimble’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

TRMB ended the quarter with $234.1 million in cash and equivalents and total debt of $1.413 billion.



Cash generation remained strong. Free cash flow was $268.6 million compared with $149.0 million in the year-ago period, supported by operating cash flow of $274.7 million and capital expenditures of $6.1 million.



During the quarter, the company repurchased about 4.7 million shares for $316.9 million, with $608 million remaining under its current authorization.

Trimble Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong Start

Trimble raised its 2026 outlook. The company expects revenues of $3.835-$3.915 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $3.47-$3.64 per share. Organic ARR growth is projected at 12%-14%.



The company’s updated 2026 view also indicates a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.9%-28.5% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.4%-30.0%.



For the second quarter of 2026, Trimble expects revenue of $938-$963 million and non-GAAP earnings of 78-82 cents per share.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Trimble has a average Growth Score of C, a score with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Trimble has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Trimble is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Over the past month, Generac Holdings (GNRC), a stock from the same industry, has gained 4.3%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended March 2026 more than a month ago.

Generac Holdings reported revenues of $1.06 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +12.4%. EPS of $1.80 for the same period compares with $1.26 a year ago.

Generac Holdings is expected to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged.

Generac Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.