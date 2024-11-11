News & Insights

Trimble says SketchUp surpasses 1M active subscribers

November 11, 2024 — 12:06 pm EST

Trimble (TRMB) announced that its SketchUp 3D modeling software surpassed one million active subscribers. The announcement was made at Trimble Dimensions User Conference and 3D Basecamp. “We’ve found the subscription business model allows us to consistently deliver new features, services and integrations that empower our AEC customers to communicate design ideas better and work more efficiently and collaboratively with all stakeholders on a construction project,” said Christopher Cronin, VP & GM, architecture, design and education at Trimble SketchUp. “The response from our customers to the lower up-front investment, reliable budgeting and consistent delivery of visualization, collaboration, interoperability and now, AI enhancements, have been key to us surpassing this milestone.”

