Trimble Raises 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) said, for the full-year 2026, it expects to report revenue between $3.835 billion and $3.915 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $2.05 to $2.21, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.47 to $3.64. Previously, Trimble projected revenue between $3.81 billion and $3.91 billion, GAAP earnings per share of $2.04 to $2.23, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.42 to $3.62. The company expects strong organic growth to continue in fiscal 2026 with continued progression towards $3 billion ARR, $4 billion revenue, 30% EBITDA margins in 2027.

For the second quarter, Trimble expects to report revenue between $938 million and $963 million, GAAP earnings per share of $0.38 to $0.42, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.78 to $0.82.

For the first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $98.9 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $66.7 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.79 compared to $0.61. First quarter revenue was $939.9 million, up 12 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 12 percent on an organic basis. Annualized recurring revenue or ARR was $2.43 billion, up 12 percent year-over-year, up 12 percent on an organic basis.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Trimble shares are up 0.73 percent to $68.87.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.