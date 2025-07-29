TriMas Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $16.72 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $10.94 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TriMas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $25.07 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $274.76 million from $240.50 million last year.

TriMas Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.72 Mln. vs. $10.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $274.76 Mln vs. $240.50 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 - $2.10

