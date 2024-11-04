News & Insights

Trillion Energy Boosts Production at SASB Gas Field

November 04, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Trillion Energy International (TSE:TCF) has released an update.

Trillion Energy International reports a successful installation of velocity strings at the SASB gas field, boosting production at Akcakoca-3 and preparing West Akcakoca-1 for resumed output. These installations aim to address water loading issues, enhancing efficiency in their Black Sea natural gas operations.

