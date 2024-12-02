Triller to initiate initial phase of ‘rejuvenating’ application in Q1

Triller (ILLR) Group revealed a milestone in its evolution by introducing the latest iteration of Triller. The app is poised to transform the digital realm for content creators, enthusiasts, and businesses. Following the recent announcement of Sean Kim, former Head of Product at TikTok, as the new CEO of Triller App and the Company’s Triller Platform Co. subsidiary, the company is committed to initiating the initial phase of rejuvenating its application in the first quarter of 2025. A Comprehensive App Roadmap: The next generation of Triller App is anchored by a three-phased roadmap aimed at maximizing the potential of the platform: Phase 1: Reignition: Triller Group will revamp our app discovery experience and content ecosystem with exclusive content from top creators. Phase 2: Empower Creator Ownership: Aligning with our mission, Triller Group aims to redefine industry standards by offering innovative ways for creations to get full control and ownership of their fan relationships. Phase 3: Monetization: Triller Group will launch new monetization opportunities for creators and brands with cutting-edge AI. Furthermore, they will have access to advanced marketing and analytics tools from Amplify.ai, Julius, and Fangage to fuel audience growth, engagement, and conversion. The first phase of the app is on track to launch in Q1 2025, representing a pivotal milestone in the app’s journey toward delivering exclusive content and experiences.

