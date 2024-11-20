News & Insights

Triller appoints Sean Kim as new CEO of Triller App, Triller Platform Co.

November 20, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

Triller (ILLR) Group announced the appointment of Sean Kim as the new Chief Executive Officer of Triller App and the Company’s Triller Platform Co. subsidiary. With this appointment, Triller is poised to accelerate its evolution, reinforcing its position as a leading force in the global social media and entertainment landscape. The next generation of Triller App is expected to be ready by Q1 2025, marking a significant milestone in the app’s evolution. These strategic steps are critical to ensuring Triller Group’s place as a global leader in digital entertainment.

