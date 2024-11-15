News & Insights

Trigg Mining’s Director Acquires Major Performance Rights

November 15, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Mining Ltd. has announced a significant change in director Nicholas Katris’s interests, with the acquisition of 11 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. The performance rights, set to expire in November 2027, were granted without cash consideration, highlighting the company’s commitment to aligning employee and shareholder interests. This move could potentially influence investor sentiment towards Trigg Mining’s future prospects.

