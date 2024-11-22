Trigg Mining Ltd. Unveils Speculative Options Prospectus

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Mining Ltd. has announced a prospectus for the issuance of up to 252 million options, including 150 million marketing options to Bullseye Analytics and 102 million finder’s options to Orchid Capital Mining. The options are considered highly speculative, and investors are advised to consult financial professionals before making any investment decisions. As a disclosing entity, Trigg Mining emphasizes the importance of reading the prospectus in conjunction with other publicly available information.

