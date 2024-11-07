Trigg Minerals Ltd. Expands AGM Agenda with Key Resolutions

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.
Trigg Minerals Ltd. has updated its Annual General Meeting agenda to include new resolutions concerning the issuance of 30 million options and a significant increase in securities under its Employee Securities Incentive Plan. Shareholders are advised to use a replacement proxy form to vote on these additional resolutions. These changes may impact shareholder voting and company strategy moving forward.
