Trigg Minerals Ltd. Expands AGM Agenda with Key Resolutions

November 07, 2024 — 03:28 am EST

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Ltd. has updated its Annual General Meeting agenda to include new resolutions concerning the issuance of 30 million options and a significant increase in securities under its Employee Securities Incentive Plan. Shareholders are advised to use a replacement proxy form to vote on these additional resolutions. These changes may impact shareholder voting and company strategy moving forward.

