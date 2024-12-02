Trigg Minerals Advances with UAV Geophysical Technologies

Trigg Mining Ltd. (AU:TMG) has released an update.

Trigg Minerals Ltd. is set to employ cutting-edge UAV geophysical technologies, such as Sub-Audio Magnetics and Very Low Frequency Electromagnetic methods, to explore antimony-gold mineralisation at the Wild Cattle Creek deposit. This innovative approach aims to reduce drilling costs and accelerate the timeline by precisely targeting mineralised zones, unlocking the potential of the Achilles Project. As Trigg moves forward, they anticipate that this will provide a significant exploration advantage and cost-efficiency in developing high-value mineral targets.

