Trifast Director Boosts Shareholding, Signals Confidence

November 21, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

Trifast (GB:TRI) has released an update.

Trifast’s director, Nicholas Mills, has significantly increased his stake in the company by purchasing 202,888 ordinary shares at 79p each, bringing his total shareholding to nearly 15% of the company’s issued share capital. This move might indicate confidence in the company’s growth prospects, making it an intriguing development for stock market enthusiasts.

