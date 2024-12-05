Tribeca Resources Confirms Director Re-elections and Plans

Hansa Resources (TSE:TRBC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tribeca Resources has announced the re-election of key directors and the continuation of its equity incentive plan following a successful annual general meeting. The company, focused on copper exploration in Chile, aims to advance its flagship La Higuera IOCG project and other significant mineral targets.

For further insights into TSE:TRBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.