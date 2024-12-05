News & Insights

Stocks

Tribeca Resources Confirms Director Re-elections and Plans

December 05, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hansa Resources (TSE:TRBC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tribeca Resources has announced the re-election of key directors and the continuation of its equity incentive plan following a successful annual general meeting. The company, focused on copper exploration in Chile, aims to advance its flagship La Higuera IOCG project and other significant mineral targets.

For further insights into TSE:TRBC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.